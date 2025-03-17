L.A. Times’ Robert Gauthier Earns First Place Award in National Photo Contest
Los Angeles Times Staff Photographer Robert Gauthier has been recognized with a first place award for Sports Picture Story in the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) annual Best in Photojournalism contest.
The awards are given annually to images, stories, videos and presentations that illuminate and resonate.
Gauthier won for his series of photos depicting the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series run. “Rob’s photo story is an incredible synopsis of the Dodgers’ postseason run which he covered, and captured, brilliantly from start to finish,” said Kim Chapin, Times executive director of photography. “His first place win recognizes the perfection of imagery and the breadth of his coverage.”
Gauthier said it was “especially gratifying” that his collection of images from the Dodgers postseason journey stood out among some of the best work from photographers around the world. “I feel I’m getting a chance to relive the thrill of capturing baseball’s ultimate moments,” he said.
To learn more and see the full list of winners, visit nppa.org.