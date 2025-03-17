L.A. Times’ Robert Gauthier Earns First Place Award in National Photo Contest

Among the winning series of photos: Gauthier captured Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers breaking his bat during game three of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Los Angeles Times Staff Photographer Robert Gauthier has been recognized with a first place award for Sports Picture Story in the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) annual Best in Photojournalism contest.

The awards are given annually to images, stories, videos and presentations that illuminate and resonate.

Gauthier won for his series of photos depicting the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series run. “Rob’s photo story is an incredible synopsis of the Dodgers’ postseason run which he covered, and captured, brilliantly from start to finish,” said Kim Chapin, Times executive director of photography. “His first place win recognizes the perfection of imagery and the breadth of his coverage.”

The Dodgers celebrate in the locker room after beating the Yankees to win the World Series. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Gauthier said it was “especially gratifying” that his collection of images from the Dodgers postseason journey stood out among some of the best work from photographers around the world. “I feel I’m getting a chance to relive the thrill of capturing baseball’s ultimate moments,” he said.