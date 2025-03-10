L.A. Times Sports Scores APSE Triple Crown

For the fifth year in a row, the Los Angeles Times has earned the prestigious Associated Press Sports Editors’ triple crown, a best-in-show award presented to publications that place in the top 10 among the nation’s largest newspapers in the categories of print portfolio, digital and projects.

“Amid all the changes the company has been through the past few years, including a dramatically earlier print deadline, it is a credit to the talent, skill and work ethic of the Sports staff and the departments that work with us that we earned APSE triple crown honors for a fifth consecutive year,” said Assistant Manager for Sports Iliana Limón Romero. “No other major publication can claim such a streak, and it is worth celebrating.”

Among the honors: Staff Writer Jack Harris placed in the top 10 for beat reporting for his work chronicling the Dodgers’ run to the 2024 World Series and in the top 10 in the explanatory category for an article examining the Dodgers’ role in MLB’s pitching injury epidemic . “Jack has worked hard to develop sourcing that allowed him to give our readers unique insight into the Dodgers’ season, and that effort was rewarded,” Limón Romero said.

In addition, Staff Writer Sam Farmer placed in the top 10 in long features for his article about Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh’s passion for “The Rockford Files.” “Long feature is arguably the most competitive category in the APSE contest, drawing hundreds of entries from top writers around the country,” Limón Romero noted. “It is very difficult to place in the top 10, so we’re especially proud Sam Farmer for placing with this unique profile.”

Staff Writer Thuc Nhi Nguyen also placed in the top 10 in explanatory for her examination of Simone Biles’ iconic Yurchenko double pike vault skill. And Columnist Dylan Hernández placed in the top 10 nationally in columns for the first time with a portfolio that included reporting from Japan on the secret to Dodger Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s success .

Also, The Times had two entries among the top 10 of the breaking news category. Columnist Gustavo Arellano, Staff Writer Paul Pringle and former staff writers Adam Elmahrek and Nathan Fenno were recognized for being the first to report Shohei Ohtani’s attorneys accused his interpreter of massive theft tied to alleged gambling. Staff Writer Bill Shaikin also placed in the top 10 for being the first to obtain and publish witness video in former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías’ domestic battery case .

The Times earned triple crown honors by placing in the top 10 in print portfolio that included judges’ review of random Sunday and daily print editions of the Sports section, an evaluation of The Times’ online Sports section and the project category. The Times’ project entry featured the team’s bilingual coverage of the death of Fernando Valenzuela.

The newspaper also earned honorable mention recognition for a special print edition examining Shohei Ohtani’s journey from Japan to the Dodgers’ roster.

APSE will announce final rankings in the individual categories at its annual conference, scheduled for June 26-28 in Minneapolis.

Learn more about the APSE awards at apsportseditors.com.