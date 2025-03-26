L.A. Times Staff Photographer Robert Gauthier Named PPAGLA Photographer of the Year
Gauthier along with Times Staff Photographers Gina Ferrazi and Genaro Molina earned multiple honors in the annual PPAGLA contest.
-
The Los Angeles Times has been recognized with 20 awards in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles (PPAGLA) annual awards competition, including Photographer of the Year and honors across several categories.
For the second year in a row, Times Staff Photographer Robert Gauthier was named Photographer of the Year in recognition of his portfolio of work. He also earned eight individual honors. Times Staff Photographers Gina Ferazzi and Genaro Molina also received multiple awards.
“Rob’s entry once again included his talented work across breaking news, sports, entertainment, features, politics and picture stories exemplifying his range as a great photojournalist,” said Kim Chapin, executive director of photography at The Times.
Gauthier said he was “truly honored” to be recognized as PPAGLA’s Photographer of the Year. “The photojournalism community here in Los Angeles has such a rich history and is made up of so many outstanding still and video photographers,” he said. “I hope my work lives up to the best of our community, and I will continue to represent it as best as I can.”
The awards were presented in a ceremony on March 22. Here is a list of The Times’ honorees by category:
2024 Photographer of the Year
Robert Gauthier
General News
First Place: Gina Ferazzi
Feature
Second Place: Genaro Molina
Third Place: Gina Ferazzi
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
Pictorial
First Place: Genaro Molina
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina
Music & Performing Arts
First Place: Robert Gauthier
Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier
Sports Feature
Second Place: Gina Ferazzi
Third Place: Robert Gauthier
Sports Action
Award of Excellence: Gina Ferazzi
Fire
First Place: Gina Ferazzi
Picture Story:
First Place: Robert Gauthier
Second Place: Gina Ferazzi
Third Place: Gina Ferazzi
Photo Essay:
First Place: Robert Gauthier
Second Place: Genaro Molina
Third Place: Robert Gauthier
To see the winning photographs and learn more about the competition, visit ppagla.org.