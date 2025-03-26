L.A. Times Staff Photographer Robert Gauthier Named PPAGLA Photographer of the Year

The Los Angeles Times has been recognized with 20 awards in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles (PPAGLA) annual awards competition, including Photographer of the Year and honors across several categories.

For the second year in a row, Times Staff Photographer Robert Gauthier was named Photographer of the Year in recognition of his portfolio of work. He also earned eight individual honors. Times Staff Photographers Gina Ferazzi and Genaro Molina also received multiple awards.

“Rob’s entry once again included his talented work across breaking news, sports, entertainment, features, politics and picture stories exemplifying his range as a great photojournalist,” said Kim Chapin, executive director of photography at The Times.

Gauthier said he was “truly honored” to be recognized as PPAGLA’s Photographer of the Year. “The photojournalism community here in Los Angeles has such a rich history and is made up of so many outstanding still and video photographers,” he said. “I hope my work lives up to the best of our community, and I will continue to represent it as best as I can.”

The awards were presented in a ceremony on March 22. Here is a list of The Times’ honorees by category:

2024 Photographer of the Year

Robert Gauthier

General News

First Place: Gina Ferazzi

Feature

Second Place: Genaro Molina

Third Place: Gina Ferazzi

Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier

Pictorial

First Place: Genaro Molina

Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier

Award of Excellence: Genaro Molina

Music & Performing Arts

First Place: Robert Gauthier

Award of Excellence: Robert Gauthier

Sports Feature

Second Place: Gina Ferazzi

Third Place: Robert Gauthier

Sports Action

Award of Excellence: Gina Ferazzi

Fire

First Place: Gina Ferazzi

Picture Story:

First Place: Robert Gauthier

Second Place: Gina Ferazzi

Third Place: Gina Ferazzi

Photo Essay:

First Place: Robert Gauthier

Second Place: Genaro Molina

Third Place: Robert Gauthier

To see the winning photographs and learn more about the competition, visit ppagla.org.