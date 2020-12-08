Terry Tang — Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion Editor

Terry Tang was named Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion editor in December 2020. She joined The Times in July 2019 as a deputy Op-Ed editor after two years at the American Civil Liberties Union, where she served as director of publications and editorial.

Before that, she worked at the New York Times for 20 years: as an editorial writer; op-ed editor; deputy technology editor; metro desk major beats editor; co-founder and editor of Room for Debate, an online platform for rapid-response commentary; assistant editorial page editor; and deputy editorial page editor. Prior to that, she was a reporter at the Seattle Weekly and an editorial writer and columnist at the Seattle Times.

Tang graduated from Yale with a bachelor’s degree in economics and received a J.D. from New York University School of Law. She was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard in 1992-93. Her family immigrated to Los Angeles from Taiwan, and she grew up in Gardena. She and her husband, Bill, now live in Redondo Beach. They have four adult children.