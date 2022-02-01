B.J. Terhune — Assistant Managing Editor for News

B.J. Terhune is assistant managing editor for news at the Los Angeles Times.

This appointment is part of a larger effort at The Times to accelerate and enliven our news coverage across all departments. Terhune will manage the “Fast Break Desk,” a combination of the newspaper’s Metro and Entertainment breaking news teams that will grow to include an array of journalists who will contribute to swift, smart and robust coverage of breaking news and trending topics throughout the day, evening and weekend. Terhune has served as a deputy editor in Metro since 2020, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage, the L.A. Now morning team and night and weekend operations. During that period, she marshaled coverage of the Saugus school shooting, earthquakes and wildfires, and the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. She shared in the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack.

Terhune started at The Times in 2015 as a copy editor on the morning desk. She also has worked as a manager and editor at the Orange County Register, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Orlando Sentinel. A University of Florida alumna, she is a graduate of Poynter’s 2019 Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media.