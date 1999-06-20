Readers Recommend

Northern Ireland--Len Maffioli, Murrieta, Calif.: “Glenn-More, 1a Belfast Road, Antrim BT41 1NY; tel. 011-44-1849-468-814. Excellent B&B; 18 miles north of Belfast. Gracious hosts, fine breakfast.” Rate: about $76 double.

Canada--Susan Neeson, Los Angeles: “Natural Choice/4 Nature, 263 McLeod St., Ottawa, Ontario K2P 1A1; tel. (888) 346-9642. Vegetarian B&B; run by helpful Sikh couple. Delicious breakfasts. Yoga classes (free) and massages (about $55 per hour).” Rates: about $44-$88.

California--Leo Galcher, San Clemente: “Pepper Maggies, 42-245 Washington St., Palm Desert 92211; telephone (760) 360-6135. Excellent Latin American restaurant with friendly staff. I recommend the chiles rellenos vegetarianos ($8.95).” Dinner entrees about $10; early-bird dinners (4-6 p.m.) cost $6.95.

