Daversa Partners Promotes Lyndy Adamonis, Tara Cremin, Megan Daversa, Jodie Salzberg and Ava Talbott to Managing Director Positions

Los Angeles-based Daversa Partners, a technology industry-focused executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has announced the promotion of Lyndy Adamonis, Tara Cremin, Megan Daversa, Jodie Salzberg and Ava Talbott to managing directors, according to a recent press release. Together, they bring nearly five decades of experience.

The five professionals have earned their reputation by building deep networks, achieving consistent results for both clients and candidates and fostering partnerships that drive exceptional company outcomes. Their belief that the right people are the driving force behind a company’s success has shaped their ability to construct world-class leadership teams that define trajectories of growth and innovation.

Adamonis is a trusted partner to consumer technology companies like Chime and DoorDash, specializing in executive roles such as CEO, COO and general management. Cremin excels in product, GTM and operations searches across industries, helping companies like Hadrian and Watershed secure top talent. Daversa has led CoreWeave’s executive expansion initiative while specializing in enterprise technology, marketing, finance, and people searches, and has played a pivotal role in leadership placements for DraftKings and other high-growth companies. Salzberg, co-leader of Daversa’s Miami office, has made her mark in consumer, wellness and healthcare sectors, working with standout organizations like Harry’s and Warby Parker. Talbott brings unmatched proficiency in assembling cross-functional leadership teams for high-growth healthcare innovators, such as Oura and Benchling.

Advertisement

By identifying and shaping top-tier talent, each of these managing directors has played a decisive role in accelerating the growth of market disruptors and game-changing companies.

Paul Daversa, founder and CEO of Daversa Partners, remarked, “I want to welcome these five extraordinary executives to our senior leadership team. They didn’t just earn their spot - they claimed it by delivering results that redefine what success looks like. They’ve been instrumental in shaping the future of some of the most disruptive companies of our generation, and their leadership will continue to elevate Daversa in an industry where outcomes matter more than ever.”

Information for this article was sourced from BusinessWire.