Coco Robotics Raises $80-Million Series B Round for Autonomous Vehicles

By David NusbaumContributor 

Venice Beach-based Coco Robotics, an urban delivery startup that delivers food and packages using small autonomous robots, secured $80 million from OpenAI founder Sam Altman and other investors. The financing round was led by venture capital firm SNR, with participation from Pelion Venture Partners, Offline Ventures and Max Altman, Sam’s brother. The company has now raised more than $110 million since its inception in 2020.

Coco Robotics, which recently relocated from Santa Monica to Venice Beach, currently has a fleet of about 1,300 cooler-sized electric robots operating across cities that include Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Helsinki. The company’s delivery system is integrated into logistics platforms from Uber Technologies Inc. and DoorDash Inc.

The company’s electric vehicles are human-operated. They have made 500,000 deliveries and traveled more than 1 million miles.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
