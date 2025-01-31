Automated Endpoint Management Platform NinjaOne Australia to Acquire Dropsuite

NinjaOne Australia Pty Ltd., an automated endpoint management platform, agreed to acquire Dropsuite in a $252 million deal. Dropsuite’s largest shareholder is Santa Monica-based investment firm Topline Capital Management, which controls approximately 31% of the company’s voting shares. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

“Dropsuite will help our customers be more successful by extending data protection from the endpoint to SaaS applications, automating and simplifying backup, and filling critical data protection gaps,” said Sal Sferlazza, chief executive of NinjaOne, in a statement.

Topline Capital Management was founded by Collin McBirney in 2018. He previously worked as an equity research analyst at PIMCO in Newport Beach.