BMO U.S. Wealth Management Brings On Three California-Based Wealth Advisors

BMO has announced the addition of three new financial advisors to BMO U.S. Wealth Management, based in Los Angeles and Newport Beach.

As BMO grows its business in the Los Angeles area, new hires David Garfin, Kevin Monaco and Jamie Manville Krigbaum bring a proven track record of success in self-sourcing new business opportunities and delivering exceptional financial planning and advice.

Michelle Havens, president of BMO Wealth Management said in a LinkedIn statement, “Exciting news! We’re expanding in Los Angeles and are proud to welcome David Garfin, Kevin Monaco and Jamie Manville Krigbaum to BMO U.S. Wealth Management. With a proven track record of excellence in financial planning and advice, they are ready to make a big impact. Join us in celebrating their arrival and the continued growth of our team.”

Garfin, who previously served as a vice president and wealth advisor at JP Morgan, will now serve as senior vice president of investments and wealth financial advisor at BMO Investment Services.

Monaco previously served as executive director at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and as a director at Stifel Financial Corp.

Krigbaum previously served as a vice president at JP Morgan and as an assistant vice president at Barclays Wealth Management.