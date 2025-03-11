City National Bank Announces Appointment of Anthony Di Santi as Managing Director, Head of Corporate Sports Banking

The appointment bolsters the bank’s ability to serve the unique financial needs of professional teams, leagues, athletes, industry professionals and businesses across the world of sports

City National Bank recently announced the appointment of Anthony Di Santi as managing director, head of Corporate Sports Banking. Di Santi will lead the Bank’s strategic focus on serving the needs of professional teams, leagues, businesses and corporate partners throughout the sports industry.

Di Santi brings more than 30 years of experience and a proven track record of success across the global sports industry, having served as global managing director and global industry lead for Citi’s Sports Investment Banking unit for more than 24 years.

Advertisement

Over the course of his career, Di Santi has advised on more than 75 M&A transactions, involving professional sports franchises across the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL) and more. He structured debt instruments for over 70 professional sports teams, including innovative financing solutions for stadium and arena development projects.

Di Santi also led the structuring and funding of a $2.5-billion NHL-wide line of credit, working with over 30 banks and insurance companies. He also counseled rights holders on regional, national and international television contracts with major telecasters as well as other matters related to naming rights, sponsorship agreements, seat licenses and related arrangements for stadiums and arenas.

Di Santi’s appointment builds on City National’s strong history of serving the needs of professional athletes, their businesses and their trusted advisors with its expertise in Corporate Banking.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to City National Bank,” said Jahan Wang, executive vice president and head of entertainment & sports banking at City National Bank. “With his extensive expertise in sports finance and advisory services, along with his deep-rooted industry relationships across leagues, teams and governing bodies, he will be a driving force in expanding our presence and influence in this space.”

“I’ve had the privilege of supporting almost every facet of the global sports industry in its sustainable, long-term growth over the course of my career,” said Di Santi. “I am excited to join City National Bank, a long-time valued partner to the entertainment and sports industries, and look forward to helping our clients navigate this dynamic, evolving marketplace.”