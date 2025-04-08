Shout! Studios Acquires Gravitas Ventures

Los Angeles-based Shout! Studios, a multi-platform media company backed by Oaktree Capital Management, has acquired Gravitas Ventures from Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

In a press release announcing the acquisition, Shout! reported that it remains highly committed to expanding its growing content portfolio by acquiring entertainment companies and major content libraries, while continuing to partner with independent rights owners to monetize content and launch new streaming channels.

This addition to the Shout! Studios’ family of properties is consistent with the company’s strategic vision to build a large-scale, world-class distributor of movies and TV series for multi-platform partners around the globe. Gravitas Ventures provides Shout! access to over 3,300 scripted, non-scripted and sports-related feature film, documentary and television titles, adding genre diversification and title depth to Shout!’s already extensive catalog.

Shout! Studios and Gravitas Ventures will operate as two distinct brands, continuing each business’ long-standing tradition of serving and supporting independent filmmakers and studios. Each brand will continue to actively distribute content from its respective catalog, leveraging a scaled combined distribution organization to better monetize content across traditional and digital channels.

“Gravitas represents the next step in our continued expansion of the catalog at Shout!,” said Garson Foos, CEO of Shout! Studios. “We are excited to join forces with the Gravitas team and see several opportunities to expand distribution of the combined library.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gravitas to the Shout! family and believe it represents another successful example of Shout!’s ability to identify and execute upon attractive library acquisitions in the space. We are excited to continue to support the entire Shout! team as we pursue other organic growth and M&A opportunities going forward” said Jared Frandle, managing director for Oaktree’s Special Situations Strategy.

Salem Partners acted as the exclusive financial and investment banking advisor to Anthem Sports & Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures, led by Ivar Combrinck. Sheppard Mullin acted as exclusive legal advisor to Anthem Sports & Entertainment, led by Shaun Clark and Aerin Snow. Greenberg Traurig acted as the exclusive legal advisor to Shout! Studios, led by Ben Einbinder and Daniel Black.

Recent successful films from Gravitas include Mack & Rita starring Diane Keaton; The Kings Daughter, starring Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario; Queen Bees, starring Ellen Burstyn and James Caan; Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel; Vanguard, starring Jackie Chan; The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas, among others.

Shout! Studios’ creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, The Carol Burnett Show, GKIDS and Studio Ghibli, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Golden Princess movie library, alongside many others. Shout! also operates two successful imprints - Scream Factory for genre horror films and TV, and Shout! Kids for family animation and live-action entertainment.

Information was sourced from Shout! Studios. To learn more, contact tchen@shoutfactory.com.