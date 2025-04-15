California Coast Credit Union and San Diego County Credit Union Announce Intent to Merge

In a move that could impact the financial landscape of Southern California, California Coast Credit Union (Cal Coast) and San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) have announced plans to merge, pending regulatory approval and a Cal Coast membership vote.

Upon approval, the combined credit union will boast a powerhouse organization with assets totaling nearly $13.5 billion, 65 branch locations and more than 1,400 employees serving members in Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The organization will remain the fourth-largest credit union in the state and become the 16th largest in the nation.

“This merger creates a partnership between two large service-oriented and financially strong credit unions with deep, rich histories throughout Southern California,” said Teresa Campbell, president and CEO of SDCCU. “Together, we can offer members, employees and the communities we serve access through expanded branches and ATMs, plus a stronger, more resilient organization that is ready and able to embrace the evolving financial services landscape.”

“Since our organization’s inception, the credit union’s vision has been to foster a culture of service and commitment to the community that our members are proud of,” Todd Lane, president and CEO of Cal Coast said. “The member and employee value resulting from this combination of our financially strong organizations is outstanding. Together, our joint strengths position us to achieve greater success and provide even greater opportunity to expand our community impact. Additionally, no jobs will be lost as a result of the merger as both organizations are committed to retaining talent and providing opportunity for growth.”

There will be no immediate change for members as both organizations will operate independently until the legal date of the merger. The expected legal date of the merger is early 2026, with full systems integration extending into 2027. As of the merger date, the combined credit union will retain the California Coast Credit Union name, and Todd Lane will become the President and CEO of the combined organization concurrent with Teresa Campbell’s retirement.

As both cooperatives operate under the guidelines of the National Credit Union Administration and the State of California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, full merger approval is contingent upon California Coast Credit Union’s membership vote. As the process moves forward, both credit unions will provide information to their respective memberships via their websites and other applicable communication channels.

Information sourced from PR Newswire. To learn more, contact rscheid@calcoastcu.org and nschmidt@sdccu.com.