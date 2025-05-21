Matthew Borstein Named Managing Director and Co-Head of Credit for CIM Group

CIM to Expand Credit Team and Platform

Los Angeles-based CIM Group has announced that Matthew Borstein, an experienced leader in the real estate credit industry, has joined the company as managing director, co-head of credit in a continued expansion of the firm’s credit team and platform.

Borstein has more than 25 years of experience across real estate investments, loans, securities and hard assets with expertise in building and leading global credit platforms.

“I am thrilled to join CIM Group at this pivotal moment in the real estate credit space,” said Borstein. “What sets CIM apart is its vertically integrated platform, its distinctive vantage point and the world-class caliber of its team with a strong commitment to growth. Together, I look forward to expanding our client relationships and helping scale the business to meet the needs of our partners.”

Advertisement

At CIM Group, Borstein will play an integral role in the firm’s growing credit platform. He will work alongside Daniel Ottensoser, managing director and co-head of credit, to lead capital deployment strategies across CIM’s funds and accounts, ensuring alignment with market conditions and the firm’s broader vision, in addition to advising on key asset management decisions and team development.

“Matt is an outstanding addition to our team, and I’m excited to partner with him as co-head of credit. He is a highly respected leader, and I welcome this opportunity to work with him to continue strengthening our platform,” said Ottensoser.

Before joining CIM Group, Borstein served as partner and portfolio manager at Oak Hill Advisors, where he started and led its dedicated commercial real estate business. Borstein previously served as the global head of commercial real estate at Deutsche Bank, where he successfully built and led a global platform overseeing Deutsche Bank’s commercial real estate debt origination, the expansion of its balance sheet lending portfolio, its top-tier CMBS business, the Special Situations Group, and commercial real estate repurchase and warehouse facilities. Earlier in his career, Borstein held positions at Wachovia, Nomura, and Credit Suisse First Boston.

Advertisement

“Alongside our real estate and infrastructure platforms, CIM’s credit platform has been an integral area of growth. We have profound respect for Matt. He has exceptional expertise, longstanding relationships and strategic vision, and we are proud to welcome him to CIM Group,” said Avi Shemesh, co-founder and principal, CIM Group.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact bill@mendelcommunications.com.