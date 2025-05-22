Angeles Equity Partners’ Portfolio Company OSR Acquires Starkweather

O’Hara’s Son Roofing (OSR) has announced the acquisition of Starkweather Roofing, a provider of commercial roofing services in Arizona. The transaction marks OSR’s first strategic acquisition since it was acquired by an affiliate of Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation.

OSR has provided new commercial roof construction, commercial roof replacement, commercial leak repair service and preventative maintenance for commercial roofs. Today, OSR ranks among the top 20 roofing contractors in the country and is licensed and registered in 48 states.

This strategic acquisition of Starkweather marks a significant milestone for OSR as it continues to expand its national footprint and deepen its presence in the Southwestern U.S. market. The move combines Starkweather Roofing’s local market knowledge and longstanding customer relationships with OSR’s national scale, resources and operational excellence.

Advertisement

“Starkweather Roofing has built a tremendous legacy over the past 29 years, with a particular strength in re-roofing, service and repair – areas that are critical to long-term customer satisfaction and asset protection,” said Luke Coleman, CEO of O’Hara’s Son Roofing. “We are excited to welcome the Starkweather team into our organization and expand our capabilities in these essential services while continuing to deliver what we view as exceptional value to our clients across the region.”

Founded in 1996, Starkweather Roofing has grown to become a leader in commercial roofing in the Southwest, offering services including new construction, re-roofing, maintenance and emergency repairs. The company brings with it a team of seasoned professionals and a portfolio of projects spanning education, healthcare, municipal and industrial sectors. Following the acquisition, Starkweather Roofing will continue to operate under its existing name.

“Joining forces with O’Hara’s Son Roofing allows us to scale our operations, while maintaining the core values that have defined our business,” said Jeff Starkweather Sr., founder of Starkweather Roofing, along with his wife Diane Starkweather. “We look forward to leveraging OSR’s national capabilities and infrastructure to better serve our clients and accelerate growth.”

Advertisement

With this acquisition, O’Hara’s Son Roofing strengthens its ability to serve both regional and national clients with enhanced capabilities, broader geographic reach and a reinforced commitment to quality, safety and innovation.

Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal counsel to Angeles. Strategic Business Brokers Group served as financial advisor to Starkweather. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact info@angelesequity.com.