Rocket Lab Acquired Optical Systems Firm Geost for $330 Million

Long Beach-based Rocket Lab Corp. agreed to acquire Geost LLC from LightRidge Solutions for $330 million. The deal includes a cash consideration of $125 million and common equity of Rocket Lab valued at $150 million along with an earnout payment of $50 million tied to revenue targets.

Geost is a Tucson, Arizona-based electro-optical and infrared payload development and manufacturing company that works with high-priority national security satellites. The acquisition adds optical systems as a new category within Rocket Lab’s portfolio of capabilities. Following the transaction, the addition of Geost’s 115 professionals will bring Rocket Lab’s total headcount to more than 2,600 employees.

“With the acquisition of Geost, we’re bringing advanced electro-optical and infrared payloads in-house to support secure, responsive and cost-effective systems at scale. These technologies enable spacecraft that can detect, interpret and respond to threats in real-time, enhancing our role as a trusted provider of end-to-end space capabilities for the United States and its allies – with greater speed, intelligence and operational control,” said Sir Peter Beck, chief executive of Rocket Lab, in a statement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of 2025. Baird acted as financial advisor for LightRidge Solutions. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor for LightRidge Solutions.

Information for this article was sourced from Rocket Lab Corp.