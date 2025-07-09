Specialty Healthcare Operator Commons Clinic Raises $26 Million

Los Angeles-based Commons Clinic raised a $26-million Series B round, led by RA Capital, with participation from Floating Point, SteelSky Ventures, Time BioVentures, Courtside Ventures and Commons Clinic physicians. This brings its total funding to more than $60 million since inception.

Funds will support an expansion of its specialty medical clinic with the launch of Wholebody by Commons Clinic, a multi-specialty suite connecting all of the organization’s advanced preventative care offerings.

“Specialty healthcare too often begins after prevention fails. Patients lack timely access to specialized clinical expertise, leaving conditions to worsen over time before they receive treatment,” said Nick Aubin, chief executive and co-founder of Commons Clinic, in a statement.

Advertisement

Board-certified cardiologist Dr. Jenica Ortega will lead the Wholebody program, with a specific focus on building its cardiac, metabolic, bariatric and women’s health service lines. Additionally, Brad Hively, the former chief executive of The Oncology Institute, recently joined Commons’ board.

Information for this article was sourced from Common Clinics.