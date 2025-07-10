Altaline Launches as a Next Generation Private Equity Firm

Entity Will Focus on Buyouts and Growth Investments in the Technology, Business Services and Financial Services Sectors

Altaline Capital Management, LLC, a new private equity firm founded by former professionals from TA Associates, H.I.G. Capital and KKR, has announced its official launch. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm seeks control-oriented partnerships with growing and profitable lower middle-market businesses across the technology, financial services and business services sectors in the U.S. and Canada.

With a team of seven seasoned professionals, Altaline brings together decades of collective experience in private equity investing and operational leadership. Approximately half of the firm’s team is dedicated to hands-on operational support, reflecting the firm’s commitment to partnering closely with management teams to drive transformational growth and long-term value creation.

“We believe that our operationally oriented approach, combined with deep sector expertise and a collaborative mindset, positions us to be a value-added partner to entrepreneurs and management teams,” said Brian Maher, principal at Altaline. “Our team’s experience at leading global investment firms has instilled in us a disciplined investment philosophy and a passion for building enduring businesses.”

Altaline seeks to invest in companies with strong fundamentals and significant growth potential, providing flexible capital solutions and strategic guidance tailored to the unique needs of each business. The firm’s investment strategy is centered on supporting founder-led and entrepreneurial companies that are navigating inflection points, including expansion, technology or AI enablement, and operational scaling.

The founding team’s track record includes leadership roles and successful investments at globally recognized firms, with a history of partnering with management teams to accelerate growth, drive operational improvements and achieve successful outcomes for all stakeholders.

“Our goal is to be more than just capital providers. We strive to be trusted partners who roll up our sleeves and work alongside management to unlock value and achieve shared success,” added Ian Balmaseda, managing director at Altaline.

“Our investment philosophy is anchored by a focus on enduringly profitable, recurring revenue-oriented businesses in defensive growth sectors where we can be a transformation agent and a catalyst for further growth,” said Rafael Telahun, managing director at Altaline. “We get particularly excited by companies with meaningful intellectual property, exceptional technical talent, significant acquisition opportunities or who have become a repository of critical data for their clients.”

Altaline is actively seeking new investment opportunities.

Information sourced from Businesswire. Learn more by contacting media@altaline.com.