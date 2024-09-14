Co-Founder

Sidelines VC

Capital Investors

Dulari Amin is a seasoned executive, entrepreneur and investor with over 20 years of experience in building and scaling early-stage and growth companies, particularly in consumer products and services. As the co-founder of Sidelines, she has been instrumental in connecting new investors with emerging billion-dollar enterprises, guiding companies through fundraising, strategic growth and operational excellence. Amin’s entrepreneurial journey includes co-founding Phenomenon, a business transformation agency that she grew to over $100 million in revenue before successfully exiting to private equity. Her leadership helped Phenomenon partner with major brands such as Adidas and Paige Denim, earning industry accolades including Webby, One Show and Cannes Lion awards. In addition to her business ventures, Amin is deeply committed to social impact, serving on the boards of organizations like Woodbury University, Larchmont Charter School and Beyond Capital. She is a recognized leader in economic empowerment, having been featured in prestigious forums and publications like Advertising Age and the Los Angeles Business Journal. Amin holds degrees from the Fashion Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.

