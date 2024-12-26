Advertisement
Advertisement

People and Culture Visionaries

TRENDS AND UPDATES

People and Culture Magazine images

An ‘A’ for DEIA Services

Easterseals Southern California helps create accessible spaces for those who need them, especially the often-misunderstood neurodivergent population.

The cover of People and Culture Magazine

People and Culture – Read the Print Edition

To purchase keepsake copies of the magazine, visit the L.A. Times online store.

LIST – BOARD DIVERSITY

Advertisement

DEIA VISIONARIES

In companies large and small across the Southland, these thought leaders are overcoming headwinds – especially in the form of social backlash to diversity, Equity, inclusion and accessibility – to achieve their goals, however challenging they may be. Based on submissions of dozens of nominated DEIA professionals and experts, the below list represents some of the most prominent game changers in the business world today.

2024 Visionaries

legal and law imagery, relating to the business of law profession

Business of Law: Trends, Updates and the In-House Counsel Awards Recap

The cover of 2024's LAT B2B OC Visionaries magazine

2024 Orange County Visionaries – Trends & Updates

deia_photos

People and Culture

a composite image of lipstick, makeup and a purse

2024 Beauty & Fashion Visionaries

OC Visionaries article images

Consumer Attorneys of Southern California

C-Suite 2024

CFO & C-Suite Visionaries

business of entertainment visionaries

2024 Entertainment Business Visionaries

Commercial Real Estate 2024

Commercial Real Estate Visionaries

Orange County Inspirational Women

Orange County Inspirational Women

Banking and Finance Cover

Banking and Finance Visionaries