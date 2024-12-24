Advertisement
Advertisement

Commercial Real Estate Trends, Updates & Visionaries
Commercial Real Estate 2024

At the Center of It All

A booming Century City adds a new spotlight development, subway connection and more in a huge modern overhaul.

CRE 2022 images

Navigating Multifamily Investments – Caution and Strategy

Commercial Real Estate 2024

GDP Continues to Grow as U.S. Land Investment, Property Development Increase

Commercial Real Estate 2024

California CRE Forecast Less Than Sunny but Varies by Market Sector

Commercial Real Estate 2024

New Developments are Redefining the Local Landscape

Commercial Real Estate Lists

Advertisement

Commercial Real Estate Visionaries

Commercial real estate, not unlike numerous other industries, has gone through unprecedented challenges over the past few years. Yet current trends indicate a strong, steady recovery and it’s thanks to the resolve and savvy of CRE professionals – including executives, lenders, builders and professional service advisors – that there is cause for an optimistic outlook. Here, we recognize visionaries who have demonstrated noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months.