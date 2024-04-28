Advertisement
Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards
Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards: Read the Print Edition

TRENDS AND UPDATES

Growth of Women Business Owners Outpaces the Market

The number of women-owned businesses increased at nearly double the rate of their male counterparts, while Black women and Latina entrepreneurs emerged from the pandemic stronger than all women-owned employers.

Women United: Building Connections That Make a Difference

MemorialCare Launches Women’s Heart Center and Recruits Nissi Suppogu, M.D., as Medical Director

Women Are on Track to Achieve Parity in Gender Representation Among Corporate Leadership Roles as Soon as 2030

THE 2024 OCIW FORUM AND LEADERSHIP AWARDS EVENT

On March 28, L.A. Times B2B Publishing presented our second annual Orange County Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards at Marriott Irvine Spectrum. Attendees enjoyed the opportunity to network and view two engaging panel discussions. Then, the Leadership Awards recognized accomplished Orange County female leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations who have achieved remarkable success and accomplishments.

HONOREES AND FINALISTS

Executive – Small Company

Executive – Midsize Company

Executive – Large Company

Non-Profit Executive – Healthcare

Non-Profit Executive – Social Advocacy

Education/Government

CEO/President

Entrepreneur/Founder

Rising Star

NOMINEES