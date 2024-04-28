Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

TRENDS AND UPDATES
The number of women-owned businesses increased at nearly double the rate of their male counterparts, while Black women and Latina entrepreneurs emerged from the pandemic stronger than all women-owned employers.
THE 2024 OCIW FORUM AND LEADERSHIP AWARDS EVENT
On March 28, L.A. Times B2B Publishing presented our second annual Orange County Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards at Marriott Irvine Spectrum. Attendees enjoyed the opportunity to network and view two engaging panel discussions. Then, the Leadership Awards recognized accomplished Orange County female leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations who have achieved remarkable success and accomplishments.