Paul Todd Altman

Managing Director and Partner

The Sage Group, LLC

Investment Banking

Paul Altman, managing director and partner at The Sage Group in Los Angeles, brings over 30 years of expertise in consumer mergers and acquisitions. Since joining the firm in 2000, he has advised a wide range of private and public companies, as well as private equity firms, handling transactions with enterprise values reaching billions. Altman specializes in connecting creative and design-oriented entrepreneurs with optimal partners for their premium brands. His extensive portfolio includes high-profile deals in luxury products, fashion, beauty and other dynamic lifestyle sectors. Recent highlights of Altman’s career include representing Oribe in its sale to Kao and Henry Rose in its investment from Sandbridge. Notable fashion and direct-to-consumer transactions include Pura Vida’s sale to Vera Bradley, Blenders Eyewear’s sale to Safilo and Frankies Bikinis’ deal with Victoria’s Secret. Altman’s role extends beyond transactional support to encompass coaching, strategizing and problem-solving. He takes pride in guiding clients through complex M&A processes, ensuring they achieve transformative outcomes.

