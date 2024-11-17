Honoree: Craig Levine

EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems

USC Gould School of Law

Craig Levine has served as WASH’s executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary since joining the business from private practice in 2013. WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems is North America’s leading provider of outsourced laundry equipment for multifamily housing properties including apartment complexes, condos, college and university residence halls and military bases throughout the U.S. and Canada. With 80,000 plus locations, more than eight million people do their laundry weekly at a WASH facility. Levine joined WASH at a time of tremendous growth and in the middle of the company’s global expansion, which led to a successful recapitalization by EQT Partners in May 2015. He helped navigate the company through several dozen acquisitions and other strategic ventures over the years.

In the last several years, Levine has been instrumental in completing multiple successful financing rounds, including a large public bond issuance in April 2021. More recently, he has been charged with managing the company’s Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) compliance, including the recent publication of its inaugural sustainability report in 2022.

In addition to his mergers and acquisitions work, Levine oversees all legal operations in both the United States and Canada and is responsible for cross-border and contractual aspects of the business. Ensuring proper staffing of in-house legal needs and supervising the activities of the company’s outside counsel, he expertly manages more than two dozen law firms throughout North America. Believing that outside counsel serves an important function and role, Levine has leveraged his relationship and expertise to address the company’s complicated contractual corporate governance, human resources, real estate and other legal needs. A strong leader, he actively manages the law department, counsels the CEO and board of directors, and provides strategic advice as needed. He prides himself on having strong ties not only with the C-level executives but with employees throughout the organization. A graduate of Tufts University (B.A.) and USC Gould School of Law (J.D.), when not working, Levine enjoys charitable activities, golfing, spending time with his family and is involved in mentoring law students and recent graduates.

