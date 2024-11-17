Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Jacuzzi Group

UC Berkeley School of Law

Jason Weintraub has had a stellar in-house career not just at Jacuzzi Group, where he has worked for the past four years, but also at companies such as Taco Bell, Broadcom Corporation, Bosch Home Appliances and El Pollo Loco (at the latter two companies, he served as chief legal officer). At Jacuzzi, he has led the deal team for two significant completed acquisitions in the past two years. The acquisition of Baths for Less allowed Jacuzzi Group to enter the bath remodel business. This is now the company’s fastest-growing segment, with revenue having increased by over 10 times since the closing date. The other acquisition was Vortex Leisure, the largest spa manufacturer and retailer in Australia/New Zealand, the third largest spa market in the world. These acquisitions allowed Jacuzzi Group to increase its global spa retail footprint by over 60%, while adding two global spa brands to its portfolio.

Weintraub also commenced litigation on multiple continents against a major spa business competitor to enforce Jacuzzi’s intellectual property rights. He and his team obtained a complete victory less than six months after filing suit, including a worldwide commitment by the competitor not to sell the infringing product. He also successfully filed a declaratory judgment action against a significant bath business competitor who was threatening a patent infringement action. In that case, he obtained a favorable settlement less than three months after filing suit that cleared Jacuzzi’s product for sale without restrictions or payment.

Weintraub has obtained $5.3 million in insurance recoveries in 2023 alone. He has also reduced Jacuzzi Group’s global insurance premiums by over 50% in the past two years, saving over $9 million per year. Weintraub has also dramatically strengthened Jacuzzi’s trademark/brand protection program for the globally famous Jacuzzi trademark. Results of that effort have included a 180% increase in enforcement activity; a 10 times increase in efficiency of infringement detections; a 95% enforcement success rate; and successful enforcement against four major global competitors without the need for litigation. In addition, Weintraub was promoted in 2023 to lead Jacuzzi’s Regulatory, Employee Health & Safety (EHS) and ESG functions.

