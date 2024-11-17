Associate General Counsel

Roku

NYU School of Law

PUBLIC COMPANY – ENTERPRISE

Mariana D’Andrea, who joined Roku in 2022 and is now associate general counsel, handles international content licensing and app distribution for both TRC and the Roku platform. She is a dynamic leader and chair of the Latino Employee Resource Group (ERG) at Roku. D’Andrea has spearheaded multiple events initiatives that amplify Latino voices, foster inclusion and drive meaningful engagement across the organization. Her passion for community outreach extends beyond the ERG, as she also serves as chair of the company’s Pro Bono Working Group. Originally from Buenos Aires, she graduated with honors from the Universidad Católica Argentina Law School, holds an LLM, a master’s of law from NYU School of Law and a master’s executive degree in management from the Spanish EOI Business School.