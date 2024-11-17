Michael R. Costa

General Counsel

Center for Autism and Related Disorders

Suffolk University

PRIVATE COMPANY - ENTERPRISE

Since July 2019, Michael Costa has been leading the legal department of the Center for Autism and Related Disorder (CARD) as general counsel. He is a seasoned 27- year healthcare business attorney representing hospitals, health systems, physician networks and more. As general counsel for large private healthcare companies for the past 20 years, Costa focuses his practice on complex regulatory and transactional matters. He also serves on the nonprofit board of the Northern Los Angeles Regional Center which is one of 21 private, nonprofit organizations under contract with the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) to coordinate and provide community-based services to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (consumers). Costa received his law degree from Suffolk University School of Law, his master’s from Boston University School of Public Health, and his bachelor’s from Roger Williams University.