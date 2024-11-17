Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

CYBERSECURITY

Ann Marie Mortimer is a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where she leads the firm’s commercial litigation practice and specializes in cybersecurity and privacy law. Known for defending major corporations in data breach cases, her recent wins include a precedent-setting victory for Walmart under the California Consumer Privacy Act. She has been named a Cybersecurity & Privacy MVP by Law360 and recognized by the Daily Journal for her work in defending Yahoo! in the largest data breach class action in history. Mortimer is also committed to mentoring young lawyers and supporting vulnerable communities, serving on the board of trustees for the Children’s Burn Foundation. Her contributions to both the legal field and the community have earned her multiple accolades, including the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Top 100 Lawyers and Women Leaders in Tech Law.

