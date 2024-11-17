Partner

Hueston Hennigan

University of Chicago Law School

LITIGATION

Christine Woodin, a partner at Hueston Hennigan, specializes in high-stakes intellectual property and complex commercial litigation. She has secured significant victories for major clients, including a $300-million-plus settlement for Match Group against Google in a high-profile antitrust case, where she successfully challenged Google’s evidence handling. Woodin also represented Ericsson in a worldwide dispute with Apple, resulting in a multi-year license agreement worth $400 million upfront and achieved a favorable settlement for Amazon in a billion-dollar patent infringement case. Currently, she is involved in high-profile matters for Shopify regarding data protection, TotalEnergies Renewables in a billion-dollar dispute with Trina Solar and GoodPop in a false advertising case against JonnyPops. Some of Woodin’s earlier victories include securing a 2021 verdict for ClearOne in a Delaware trial against Shure.

