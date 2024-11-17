Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP

UCLA School of Law

LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE

David Lari is a partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson, one of the largest law firms specializing in real estate in the U.S. Recognized as one of California’s leading transactional attorneys, he heads the healthcare real estate practice group and the Los Angeles real estate and development team, while also serving on the firm’s management committee. With over 25 years of experience, he has successfully completed over $10 billion in healthcare and life sciences transactions. Outside of Cox, Castle & Nicholson, Lari is committed to community service, serving as a board member for the City of Hope’s Los Angeles Real Estate Council and participating in Cox Castle’s Homelessness Initiative Committee to address the homelessness crisis.

