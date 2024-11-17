Managing Partner

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

USC Gould School of Law

LITIGATION

Dean E. Dennis is the managing attorney at Hill, Farrer & Burrill, specializing in eminent domain and land use disputes. He represents California landowners in complex cases involving zoning, property rights and environmental regulations, including the California Coastal Act and Environmental Quality Act. Dennis has argued several landmark cases before California’s Courts of Appeal and Supreme Court. Notable successes include securing 180% and 700% above appraised compensation for landowners in the Intuit Dome project and winning 186% more in a shopping center condemnation case. He also advises the Coachella Valley Water District in a decades-long energy dispute, achieving settlements over $26 million. A Princeton and USC Law graduate, Dennis has held prominent roles on state bar committees and frequently lectures on real estate law at USC.