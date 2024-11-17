(Marina Milosevic)

Partner

Miller Barondess, LLP USC

Gould School of Law

LITIGATION

J. Mira Hashmall is a highly regarded trial lawyer and certified appellate expert as a partner of Miller Barondess, with over 20 years of experience representing governmental entities and major companies in sectors like entertainment, healthcare and transportation. Her notable victories include a ruling from the California Court of Appeal confirming that elected officials are not “employees” under Labor Code section 1102.5 and a reversal of an $8.1-million judgment against L.A. County. Hashmall has defended L.A. County in high-profile cases, including one concerning crash scene photographs related to the Kobe Bryant tragedy, resulting in a significantly lower jury award than sought. She is also recognized for her leadership in homeless shelter agreements and her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

