Jennifer L. Hernandez

Jennifer Hernandez is a land use and environmental lawyer with over 40 years of experience, currently leading Holland & Knight’s West Coast Land Use and Environmental Group from San Francisco and Los Angeles. She advocates for attainable homeownership for the “missing middle” in California, believing it to be a moral and civil rights issue. Hernandez has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a top-tier lawyer by Chambers USA and the State Bar of California. She has authored five books and over 50 articles on environmental law and frequently speaks at legal and environmental conferences. Outside of Holland & Knight, she serves on the board of California Environmental Voters and has been honored with the Chesterfield Smith Award for her commitment to community service and pro bono work.

