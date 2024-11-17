Founder & Managing Partner

Kimberly Wright is the founder and managing partner of Revolve Law Group, specializing in real estate litigation with over 15 years of experience as a California attorney. Known for her strategic approach to mediation, she has helped many clients avoid courtrooms, achieving resolutions through her deep knowledge of real estate law. Wright’s practice spans civil litigation, appeals, asset protection, business law and taxation. She also founded Wright Real Estate Group, leveraging her legal expertise to provide exceptional service in real estate transactions. Outside of her practice, she also invested time and resources by serving on the board of Mariposa, a family mental health, wellness and empowerment nonprofit.

