Mark Stephen Adams

Mark S. Adams is a partner at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP with over 15 years of experience, specializing in complex commercial litigation. He holds a J.D. from Loyola Law School and an M.B.A. in accounting and taxation from Baylor University. Adams has a proven track record in state and federal courts, achieving two of California’s top 50 largest jury verdicts in one year. His expertise spans shareholder disputes, hotel management agreements and franchise litigation. He has represented major real estate developers, investors and hotel owners in high-stakes cases. Adams is a frequent speaker and author on litigation strategies and serves on several firm committees. He is also committed to pro bono work, dedicating over 200 hours annually to underserved communities.