Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Harvard Law School

LITIGATION

Naeun Rim, a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, leads the firm’s trial, white collar and investigations practice, with extensive experience in high-profile criminal defense and civil litigation. She has secured notable victories, including a complete defense win for a movie executive in a major fraud case and representing a Fortune 150 company in one of California’s largest environmental trials. Rim is currently handling several high-profile matters, such as defending Christopher Ahn in a landmark extradition case and representing clients in federal grand jury investigations, securities fraud class actions and class action lawsuits. Recognized for her leadership, she has played an active role in the Women’s White Collar Defense Association and the ABA’s National Institute on White Collar Crime.

