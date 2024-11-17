Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

Peter A. Allard School of Law - University of British Columbia

LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE

Paul Carr-Rollitt leads Manatt, Phelps & Phillips’ healthcare transactions and regulatory practice, focusing on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and private equity in the healthcare sector. He is a recognized authority on managed care issues and compliance with the California Knox-Keene Act. His notable work includes establishing a Medicare Advantage plan for UCLA Health, negotiating Canopy Health’s expansion and supporting American Specialty Health’s Virtual Rehabilitation service. Carr-Rollitt also advises Golden State Dermatology on acquisitions and Family Choice Medical Group in transitioning to fullrisk contracts. Beyond his practice, he volunteers with Bet Tzedek and America SCORES LA, advocating for diversity and equity in the legal field. His commitment to community service includes participating in initiatives like the Anti-Black Racism symposium at York University.