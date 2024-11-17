Founding Partner

Kaplan Marino

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

LITIGATION

Richard Kaplan, founder of Kaplan Marino, PC, is a prominent attorney in white collar defense, renowned for his innovative legal strategies and unique perspective. With over 36 years of experience, he has built a reputation for achieving favorable outcomes in complex criminal cases, often resulting in dismissals. His clientele includes high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs seeking confidentiality and discretion. A former president of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, Kaplan frequently speaks on criminal law topics and consults on highprofile cases involving mental health issues. Notable victories include the dismissal of charges in a multi-million-dollar fraud case and a successful defense against serious allegations. Known for his empathetic approach and effective defense theories, he skillfully navigates challenging legal landscapes while maintaining the utmost confidentiality for his clients.