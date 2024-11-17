Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

USC Gould School of Law

LITIGATION

Robert Campbell is a leading construction lawyer based in Southern California, dedicated to resolving construction claims disputes for owners and contractors across a wide range of projects, including hospitals, highways, highrises and resorts. He represents diverse clients, including project owners, prime contractors, construction managers and lenders, tackling complex disputes related to design liability, delays, change orders and more. Notable achievements include: winning a substantial recovery for an owner in a multi-party trial involving liquidated damages and change order disputes; securing a complete recovery for a contractor in a trial against a homeowner’s association after a fire; and achieving favorable settlements for clients involved in complex litigation, including substantial design error claims related to multimillion- dollar projects.