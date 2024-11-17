Partner

Mayer Brown

USC Gould School of Law

CORPORATE

Stephanie Hurst has served as lead or co-lead counsel on transactions valued at nearly $1.75 billion in the past two years, while also expanding her firm’s M&A practice and enhancing diversity in the Los Angeles office. She is a trusted advisor on corporate ESG matters for California-based companies and has guided national and international clients through new climate-related disclosure laws. Notable transactions include co-leading the $1.16-billion sale of Foster Farms to Atlas Holdings and acting as lead counsel on a $510-million airplane financing transaction. A passionate advocate for pro bono work, Hurst has logged over 1,700 hours, focusing on ESG certification for minority women entrepreneurs. She plays key roles in various firm committees, including diversity initiatives and co-heads Web3 LAVA, promoting innovations in the venture space.