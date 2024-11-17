Partner

Nossaman

Southwestern Law School

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Thomas Dover is the chair of Nossaman’s Intellectual Property group and co-leads the privacy/data security group, offering innovative legal strategies across intellectual property, corporate transactions and advertising. With extensive experience in the U.S. and internationally, he handles complex software transactions, IT procurement for public entities and consumer product development. Dover’s diverse clientele includes small app developers, yoga instructors, North America’s largest utility, major energy infrastructure entities and transportation agencies. His intellectual property practice encompasses prosecution, transactions and litigation in various courts and before agencies like the USPTO and WIPO. Dover focuses on emerging technologies and ensures compliance with privacy regulations, including the EU GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act, while supporting public agencies in adopting innovative solutions.