Vicki Chou is a seasoned partner at Hueston Hennigan LLP and plays a leading role in the firm’s trial practice and white collar and investigations teams. A former assistant U.S. attorney, she has handled hundreds of complex criminal cases, including those involving computer fraud, intellectual property, money laundering and racketeering. Notable cases include her securing a favorable settlement for Union Pacific in a $200-million wrongful death lawsuit and achieving a uniquely favorable plea agreement for Bill McGlashan in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal. Beyond her litigation work, Chou is deeply involved in the legal community. She is president-elect of the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association, a board member of the Social Justice Legal Foundation and a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.