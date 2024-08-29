Cerritos-based T. Hasegawa Co. Acquires Shares of Abelei Inc.

The U.S. subsidiary of Japanese firm T. Hasegawa Co. announced that its U.S. subsidiary had acquired shares of Abelei Inc. for $48 million on August 23. Cerritos-based T. Hasegawa U.S.A. Inc. acquired the company from Marcia Arb, Shelley Henderson and Karen R. Criss Revocable Living Trust.

In 2023, Abelei reported $8.3 million in revenue and a net income of $1.43 million. Abelei was founded in 1981 and was headquartered in North Aurora, Ill., a suburb near Chicago. Abelei produces and sells flavor compounds for a wide range of applications in the food, beverage, confectionery, dairy and health and nutrition industries.

“The two companies’ customer networks do not overlap and are highly complementary,” said the company in a regulatory filing.