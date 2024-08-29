Long Beach Economic Partnership and World Trade Center Long Beach Host Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit

Long Beach Economic Partnership (LBEP) and World Trade Center Long Beach (WTCLB) just sponsored the 12th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit for its first-ever appearance outside of USC’s campus. The summit took place at Marriott Long Beach Downtown earlier this month.

Themed “Supply Chain 2030: Exploring the AI-Driven, Resilient, Agile, and Sustainable Frontier,” the summit brought together a diverse group of thought leaders, industry pioneers and public sector champions to discuss the current state of affairs and the future of global supply chains in an era of rapid transformation.

“Having the World Trade Center Long Beach once again in the forefront of critical trade and logistics conversations is another significant milestone for the organization,” said Felipe Cusnir, executive director. “Partnering with the USC Marshall School of Business Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute, the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, and many private sector leaders shows how effective we are in forging alliances to upgrade our supply chain and enhance the region’s competitiveness.”

One of the highlights of the summit was the emphasis on the extensive capital improvement programs underway at both the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach. These initiatives aim to make Southern California’s supply chain infrastructure cleaner, more efficient, more resilient and more reliable with projects, such as the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility, green shipping corridors and the POLA/POLB Clean Air Action Plan. Additionally, the ports are gearing up to build 100 public charging stations by 2028 to support this ambitious transition.

The summit addressed a wide array of challenges and opportunities facing the supply chain ecosystem, including advancements in AI, digital transformation and sustainability. Keynote speakers – Dr. Noel Hacegaba (Port of Long Beach), Gene Seroka (Port of Los Angeles), and Dr. Nick Vyas (USC) – underscored the need for a collaborative approach to building resilient and sustainable supply chains.

Panels offered insights into best practices across the industry, such as AI-driven shipping predictions and food supply chain traceability. In particular, the Food Supply Chain & Traceability panel stressed the importance of compliance with U.S. forced labor laws and sustainability standards, providing a framework for how companies can ensure the integrity and safety of their products from farm to table.