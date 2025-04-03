Advertisement
Toshiba Names Jim Hawkins Chief Operating Officer

A portrait of Jim Hawkins

Lake Forest-headquartered Toshiba America Business Solutions has announced the elevation of its vice president of sales operations and Toshiba Business Solutions Latin America Jim Hawkins to the role of chief operating officer.

The accomplished industry leader and 16-year Toshiba executive is now responsible for positioning the company’s products, solutions and services for further success while ensuring revenue objectives are met.

As Toshiba’s vice president of sales operations and TBS Latin America, Hawkins oversaw the organization’s sales operations, professional services, project management, managed print services, business development and sales training across U.S. and Latin American distribution channels. Upon joining Toshiba as vice president of operations & acquisitions in November 2009, Hawkins shortly thereafter took over as vice president of TBS, the company’s direct sales operation, in May 2010. Prior to joining Toshiba, Hawkins established and refined his sales, marketing and operations acumen in the office technology industry for more than 25 years primarily in high-level roles at Danka Office Imaging.

“Jim is simply an invaluable member of Team Toshiba,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions president and CEO Larry White. “He and his teams consistently meet or exceed our domestic and international operational expectations year after year. As our COO, Jim’s impact across our entire organization is sure to be even more impactful.”

“I’m very much looking forward to collaborating with teammates throughout our organization to ensure Toshiba’s products, services and solutions remain positioned for success,” said Hawkins. “I’m also here to provide our organization with all of the tools and support necessary for them to continue achieving their collective objectives.”

Information was sourced from Toshiba. To learn more, contact Rick.Havacko@tabs.toshiba.com

