SKIMS Opens Los Angeles Flagship, Continuing Its Retail Expansion

In a move that will significantly expand its physical retail footprint, popular apparel brand SKIMS, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, launched its flagship West Hollywood retail location on the Sunset Strip April 1.

The move gives the shapewear company a significant West Coast presence and marks its first standalone store in Southern California.

The storefront, spanning 4,546 square feet, follows the brand’s successful New York City flagship debut on Fifth Avenue in 2024 and represents a continuation of SKIMS’ strategy to build out its brick-and-mortar presence alongside its established – and hyped – e-commerce channel.

“Los Angeles has always been an important market for SKIMS and the place we call home, so opening a flagship store here was the natural next step,” said co-founder and CEO Jens Grede.

“We’re excited to keep expanding, giving both new and loyal customers a space to fully experience SKIMS.” More store openings are anticipated later this year.

The space aims to create an immersive brand environment consistent with SKIMS’ aesthetic. It incorporates signature elements like rounded fixtures, custom mannequins, and materials such as Corian and ultrasuede.

Advertisement

Kardashian underscored the location’s significance: “Opening a SKIMS store in Los Angeles is a full-circle moment. Having a space here where people can experience the brand in person makes it even more special.”

(The Cobrasnake ! (Mark Hunter)

To coincide with the opening, SKIMS has prepped an exclusive partnership with the iconic Sunset Strip Mel’s Drive-In. The diner is hosting a “SKIMS Drive-In” themed pop-up from April 2 through 6. The transformed classic diner will have SKIMS-style touches throughout, a curated menu, priority access to the store included with a visit and, of course, a photobooth to capture that perfect selfie.

Advertisement

The news follows the SKIMS announcement of a significant collaboration with sportswear manufacturer Nike, resulting in an entirely new line: NikeSKIMS. The new brand merges Nike’s approach to advanced innovation, sport science and athlete insights with SKIMS’ obsession for the female form and pioneering pursuit of solutions for every body.

Built on a commitment to innovation, inclusivity and breaking boundaries, NikeSKIMS will offer an extensive line of training apparel, footwear and accessories designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of athletes around the world.

NikeSKIMS is set to debut its first collection at select retail locations and online this spring. A global expansion will follow in 2026, with extension to new markets and retail locations, including wholesale partners.

Advertisement

With a shared, long-term vision that celebrates every dimension of athleticism, from the elite to the everyday, NikeSKIMS is dedicated to creating coveted products meticulously crafted to fit the body’s every curve, enhancing its natural form.