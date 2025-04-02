Moda Guild Launches as a New One-Stop Solution Agency for Brands 

Moda Guild Agency, a new brand solutions firm, has announced its official launch. Led by a team of industry veterans, Moda Guild offers an end-to-end approach to brand development – specializing in merchandising, product design, sourcing, manufacturing and public relations. By integrating these services under one roof, the agency streamlines the journey from concept to consumer, ensuring efficiency, quality and market success.

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, companies of all sizes struggle to balance core operations with the complexities of product strategy, development, production management, and audience engagement. Moda Guild aims to provide an innovative, cost-effective solution, allowing brands to accelerate their go-to-market strategies, reduce operational burdens, and focus on long-term growth.

At the heart of Moda Guild’s approach is Opportunity Mapping, a collaborative discovery session designed to identify each brand’s unique challenges and opportunities. This strategic roadmap ensures that every step – from merchandising and design to sourcing, manufacturing, quality assurance, and PR – is aligned for maximum impact.

Moda Guild supports a diverse range of clients, including established brands looking to expand their product lines, entertainers and professional athletes developing signature collections, businesses seeking rebranding solutions, and startups aiming to establish a competitive edge. The agency also specializes in rapid growth management, offering expert oversight without the need for in-house hiring, onboarding, or training.

Jay Talley, a founding member of the agency, said, “By partnering with Moda Guild, brands gain immediate access to industry leaders with decades of experience in design, production, branding and public relations strategy, without the overwhelming burden of sourcing, hiring and financially underwriting such an accomplished team of professionals in a traditional employment relationship. We eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and execute with precision, helping brands scale faster and more cost-effectively.”

Moda Guild’ s leadership team brings extensive expertise across multiple industries, having driven success for globally recognized brands such as Ralph Lauren, Lululemon, Revolve, Rails Clothing, 7 For All Mankind, Guess?, Inc. and Gap Inc.

“At Moda Guild, we don’t just follow trends – we anticipate them,” said co-founder Jennifer DeClark. “Our expertise in design and merchandising allows us to identify white space in the market and create products with real appeal and commercial potential. By seamlessly integrating merchandising, creative direction, product development, and production strategies, we help brands bring compelling, high-quality collections to market with speed and precision.”

By streamlining the entire product lifecycle – from design and production to supply chain management and brand positioning – Moda Guild aims to reduce inefficiencies, enhance consistency, and maximize brand impact.

While Moda Guild is based in Los Angeles, the company plans on initially serving clients throughout North America.

