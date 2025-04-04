Advertisement
Burlington Acquires Riverside Distribution Center for $257 Million

Warehouse loading docks on a sunny day.
(Daniela Simona Temneanu/YesPhotographers - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Burlington Distribution acquired the 889,445-square-foot warehouse at 21600 Cactus Ave. in Riverside from BlackRock for $257 million, or $289 per square foot. BlackRock was represented by CBRE and Burlington was represented by Mark Zorn and Cory Whitman of Colliers.

“The Inland Empire industrial market continued to see elevated demand in Q4 2024, with leasing activity surpassing 10 million square feet for the third consecutive quarter,” said Mark Zorn, in a statement.

Burlington has been the sole tenant since the building was constructed in 2019 on a site that BlackRock acquired for $117 million in 2017. The warehouse features a clear height of 40 feet and 220 dock doors.

Burlington has been in expansion mode as it opens new stores and vertically integrates distribution operations by acquiring warehouse properties. It plans to open approximately 100 net new stores in 2025, according to a recent earnings call.

Information for this article was sourced from Colliers.

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

