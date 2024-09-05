Flagstar Bank Names Adam Feit EVP and Head of Specialized Industries Banking and Capital Markets

Flagstar Bank, N.A., the bank subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., recently announced the appointment of nine seasoned leaders to its leadership team, effective immediately. These additions further enhance the company’s oversight of core businesses and client-focused operations, bringing a blend of financial, commercial, private banking, IT, credit and regulatory pedigree to the organization.

Joseph Otting, chairman, president and CEO of New York Community Bancorp, commented on the new appointments, “Driving progress, growth and long-term stakeholder value requires a vision and the right leadership team to execute against that plan. Welcoming these new senior leaders, who possess specialized and unique skill sets, underscores our commitment to excellence and the strategic transformation currently underway. Their collective wealth of experience will be instrumental in enhancing our focus on exceptional service, operational efficiency and positioning the company for sustainable growth.”

Among those joining the leadership team is Adam Feit who has assumed the role of EVP and head of specialized industries banking and capital markets.

Feit brings over 20 years of experience covering and advising clients, structuring and underwriting deals, and leading teams in global corporate and investment banking, capital markets, mid-cap banking, middle market banking and business banking. In his new role from his Los Angeles office, Feit will lead the client coverage and expansion efforts across industry verticals and capital markets products.

Most recently, Feit served as managing director and head of specialized industries at U.S. Bank (formerly MUFG Union Bank). Prior to his time with U.S. Bank, he worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an SVP in global commercial banking and VP in global corporate and investment banking. Feit will report to Rich Raffetto, president of commercial and private banking.