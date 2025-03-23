Partner

Massumi + Consoli

Daniel Dubelman is a leading transactional attorney specializing in private equity, M&A and corporate governance. He advises top private equity firms, including Aurora Capital Partners, Brentwood Associates, KKR, Oaktree Capital and Marlin Equity, on buyouts, structured investments and joint ventures across industries like software, financial services and energy. A trusted advisor, Dubelman is known for his strategic dealmaking, risk management and ability to execute complex transactions. Beyond client work, he teaches M&A due diligence at UCLA School of Law and mentors future legal professionals. A key leader at Massumi + Consoli, he has helped drive the firm’s rapid growth, spearheading recruitment, mentorship and strategic initiatives that have strengthened its middle-market private equity practice.